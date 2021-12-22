Meghan Markle ‘Checks All Three Boxes’ To Be Called As A Witness In Prince Andrew Case

One; she is in the US so we have jurisdiction over her.

Two; she is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it.

Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge, and will certainly have some knowledge.

Three; she is somebody who we can count on to tell the truth.