Meghan Markle ‘Checks All Three Boxes’ To Be Called As A Witness In Prince Andrew Case
The lawyer representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre in her civil suit against Prince Andrew has said Meghan Markle ‘checks all three boxes’ to be a witness in the case.
Giuffre claimed she was abused by the Duke of York in the case filed earlier this year, alleging she was brought from the US to the UK at the age of 17 as a ‘sex-trafficking victim’.
She has accused the prince of sexually abusing her at the London home of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as at Epstein’s homes in Manhattan and Little St James in the US Virgin Islands. Andrew has denied the allegations.
Now, Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies has said he may seek to depose Meghan Markle as part of the suit as he believes the former Suits star may have picked up ‘important knowledge’ about Andrew’s behaviour.
Speaking to The Daily Beast, Boies described Markle as ‘somebody we can count on to tell the truth’, citing that as one of the reasons she is a subject for potential deposition.
The lawyer explained:
One; she is in the US so we have jurisdiction over her.
Two; she is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it.
Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge, and will certainly have some knowledge.
Three; she is somebody who we can count on to tell the truth.
With these factors taken into account, Boies commented: ‘She checks all three boxes.’
Prince Andrew’s team has filed to dismiss the suit, but if the motion fails the case will enter full ‘discovery mode’ which will require both Andrew and Giuffre to give videotaped oral depositions and answer written ‘interrogatories.’
As part of the process, the prince will be ‘forced to give evidence under oath’, Boies explained, adding: ‘He has no way of escaping that.’
Boies said as many as 10 or 12 third parties could be deposed as part of the case, but ‘out of respect and deference’ he is unlikely to depose Andrew’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The lawyer also emphasised that while Markle is ‘one of the people [his team] are considering’, they are yet to make final decisions.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays