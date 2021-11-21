unilad
Advert

Meghan Markle Could Be Barred From Becoming President

by : Julia Banim on : 21 Nov 2021 16:38
Meghan Markle Could Be Barred From Becoming PresidentAlamy

Meghan Markle could be barred from becoming president on account of a 211-year-old amendment to the US Constitution. 

Although the Duchess of Sussex has never actually voiced a desire to run for president, this possibility was speculated on by royal biographer Tom Bower, who is currently writing a book about the actor-turned-royal.

Advert

In an opinion piece written for The Sun back in July, Bower declared that Meghan’s ‘next steps are to conquer America, then the world’, remarking that she could well have ‘the guts and self-belief’ to one day run for presidential office.

Meghan Markle (Alamy)Alamy

Although there’s no actual evidence to back up such a claim, the idea of a Princess President has taken root in public imagination, with Meghan’s charisma and dedication to social issues suggesting she could well be someone who’d fare well in politics.

However, even if this is her ultimate goal – and again, there’s been nothing substantial out there to back up such rumours – it looks as though her plans may well be scuppered by the aforementioned amendment.

Advert

As reported by The Telegraph, the Titles of Nobil­ity Amend­ment, made in 1810, states that any individual who ‘accepts, claims, receives or retains a title of nobil­ity bestowed by a for­eign power’ is not permitted to hold federal office.

Meghan Markle (Alamy)Alamy

This amendment was introduced during a period of tension in the US, with Canada occupied by Britain, Florida by Spain and Louisiana by France.

It was at this point in time that Napoleon’s younger brother Jérôme married American socialite Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Pat­ter­son, sparking rumours that their son could run for presidency, resulting in the US being swallowed up by the French empire.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse: Riots Erupt Following Not Guilty Verdict
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: Riots Erupt Following Not Guilty Verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse: Mark Ruffalo’s Reaction To Verdict Divides Opinion
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: Mark Ruffalo’s Reaction To Verdict Divides Opinion

Kyle Rittenhouse Could Face Federal Charges As US Rep Calls For Review
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Could Face Federal Charges As US Rep Calls For Review

Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘Heartbroken’ Family Of Man Killed React To Not Guilty Verdict
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘Heartbroken’ Family Of Man Killed React To Not Guilty Verdict

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Meghan Markle, President, Prince Harry, US

Credits

The Telegraph and 1 other

  1. The Telegraph

    How Meghan could be stopped from running for US President by a 200-year-old constitutional amendment

  2. The Sun

    TOM BOWER Meghan Markle will get no birthday congratulations from small army of ex-pals she’s shunned

 