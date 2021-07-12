Meghan Markle Is Trending Following England Euro Loss

PA Images

Meghan Markle is trending on Twitter after an Italian fan’s tribute to the Duchess of Sussex was spotted at Wembley during the Euros final.

Eagle-eyed viewers watching the match between England and Italy spotted an Italian flag being displayed in the stands with the words ‘Meghan, one of us’ written on it.

The tongue-in-cheek banner was quickly posted to social media, where people suggested the fans were implying the Duchess would be supporting Italy following her and Prince Harry’s decision to leave the UK last year.

The Duchess has been outspoken about the racist abuse she suffered from the British media and on social media following her engagement to Prince Harry, leading many to compare her experience to that of several England players targeted by racial abuse following the team’s defeat in a penalty shoot-out last night.

‘All these racists ***holes really out here proving Meghan Markle being right all along,’ one person tweeted, while another wrote, ‘Meghan Markle was right. That’s it. That’s the tweet.’

In the wake of England’s devastating loss, many fans also took to social media to joke about the British media’s obsession with the Duchess of Sussex, suggesting that the usual suspects would find a way to blame the defeat on her.

‘Somehow this will all be Meghan Markle’s fault,’ tweeted podcast host Jack Remmington, while another person wrote, ‘Piers Morgan writing a column right now blaming Meghan Markle for that loss.’

However, after Meghan Markle began trending on social media, others questioned the banner, given Italy’s own history of racism both within and outside of football, with one journalist tweeting, ‘Italy standing on Meghan Markle’s behalf against racism from England is… ironic.’

Prince Harry and Meghan haven’t commented on England’s Euro 2020 run.