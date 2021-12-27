unilad
Meghan Markle Receives Public Apology After Winning Tabloid Lawsuit

by : Shola Lee on : 27 Dec 2021 13:15
Meghan Markle Receives Public Apology After Winning Tabloid Lawsuit

Following Meghan Markle’s lawsuit win, The Mail on Sunday issued her a front page apology.

Markle sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), after The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online published parts of a ‘personal and private’ letter to her father, Thomas Markle, from August 2018.

The Mail on Sunday printed a statement acknowledging the Duchess of Sussex’s victory, adding that financial remedies had been agreed.

The court-mandated apology, published on Boxing day, and financial reparations follow the end of the lawsuit in early December.

Mail on Sunday

The front page read:

The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online.

While Markle had initially won the case earlier this year, ANL appealed the decision, arguing that the case should go to trial.

On December 2, three senior judges, Sir Geoffrey Vos, Dame Victoria Sharp and Lord Justice Bean, decided to dismiss the appeal.

The judges said of their decision:

The articles in the Mail on Sunday interfered with the duchess’ reasonable expectation of privacy and were not a justified or proportionate means of correcting inaccuracies about the letter.

The paper detailed this decision and stated that ‘financial remedies’ had been agreed.

Mail on Sunday

In a statement, Markle told Insider about the win, saying that the victory wasn’t just for her.

She said:

This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.

While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.

Today, the courts ruled in my favour—again—cementing that The Mail on Sunday, owned by Lord Jonathan Rothermere, has broken the law. The courts have held the defendant to account, and my hope is that we all begin to do the same.

Markle said the Mail on Sunday would treat the lawsuit like ‘a game with no rules’, while her lawyers said permitting the suit to go to trial would ‘only have facilitated further invasions of [Meghan’s] privacy’, Buzzfeed News reports, adding that the trial would give the paper ‘the opportunity to profit handsomely from the media circus that would inevitably result’.

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

