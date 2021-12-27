Meghan Markle Receives Public Apology After Winning Tabloid Lawsuit

This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.

While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.

Today, the courts ruled in my favour—again—cementing that The Mail on Sunday, owned by Lord Jonathan Rothermere, has broken the law. The courts have held the defendant to account, and my hope is that we all begin to do the same.