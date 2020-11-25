unilad
Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage Earlier This Year

by : Emily Brown on : 25 Nov 2020 09:41
Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage Earlier This YearMeghan Markle Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage Earlier This YearET Online/PA Images

Meghan Markle has revealed she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year following the birth of her first son in May 2019. 

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about the experience in an article titled Losses We Share, released today in the New York Times, where she explained she fell ill at home in Los Angeles in July.

She said the day ‘began as ordinarily as any other’, describing how she woke up, fed the dogs and tidied up son Archie’s toys and crayons before ‘throwing [her] hair in a ponytail and getting [her] son from his crib’.

meghan marklemeghan marklePA Images

After changing Archie’s nappy, Meghan felt a felt a ‘sharp cramp’ and realised ‘something was not right’.

She recalled:

I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.

Prince Harry Meghan MarklePrince Harry Meghan MarklePA Images

She and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, went to hospital, where she described watching her ‘husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine’.

Meghan wrote:

I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.

Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.

The Duchess noted that losing a child ‘means carrying an almost unbearable grief’, and though it is an experience many people go through, it is ‘talked about by few.’

Meghan MarkleMeghan MarklePA Images

Per the BBC, she continued:

In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.

Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same.

Meghan and Harry moved to California with Archie after stepping back as senior royals in January.

With Thanksgiving coming up, Meghan acknowledged that ‘this year has brought so many of us to our breaking points’, so we should use the day to ‘commit to asking others, ‘Are you OK?’.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

