Meghan Markle Wins Legal Battle Against Mail On Sunday Publisher
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has won a legal battle against the publisher of The Mail On Sunday regarding the publication of a letter to her estranged father.
The duchess took legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) concerning five articles which reproduced parts of a ‘personal and private’ letter addressed to her father, Thomas Markle back in August 2018.
Meghan, 40, initially won her case earlier this year after a High Court judge ruled ANL’s publication of the letter to be unlawful, entering summary judgment for the duchess and avoiding the need for the case to go to trial.
ANL subsequently appealed this ruling and, during a three-day hearing last month, argued that the case should go to trial based on Meghan’s claims, which include breach of privacy and copyright.
However, as reported by BBC News, three senior judges, Sir Geoffrey Vos, Dame Victoria Sharp and Lord Justice Bean, decided to dismiss the appeal at 10am today (Thursday, November 2), upholding the original decision.
While announcing their decision, the judges described the contents of the letter as being ‘personal, private and not matters of legitimate public interest’.
They continued:
The articles in the Mail on Sunday interfered with the duchess’ reasonable expectation of privacy and were not a justified or proportionate means of correcting inaccuracies about the letter.
In a statement sent to Insider, the duchess said:
This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.
She continued:
While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.
Meghan proceeded to claim that The Mail on Sunday had approached the lawsuit like ‘a game with no rules’, alleging that they had tried to ‘manipulate’ members of the public to generate profits.
She said:
Today, the courts ruled in my favour—again—cementing that The Mail on Sunday, owned by Lord Jonathan Rothermere, has broken the law. The courts have held the defendant to account, and my hope is that we all begin to do the same.
Because as far removed as it may seem from your personal life, it’s not. Tomorrow it could be you. These harmful practices don’t happen once in a blue moon—they are a daily fail that divide us, and we all deserve better.
During the hearing, the judges were told that 585 words out of the 1,250 word letter had been republished in five separate articles.
Topics: News, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry