Meghan Opens Up About Dad Lying To Her Ahead Of Wedding In New Clip

PA/ITV

Meghan Markle has said she did everything she could to protect her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

In a two-hour sit down with Opray Winfrey that aired yesterday, March 7, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her relationship with her father.

Advert 10

In the lead-up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding and the months that followed, Thomas Markle was hounded by tabloid media insistent on gaining information about the Duchess.

CBS

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle won a privacy infringement lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday after the paper published extracts of a letter she wrote to her father in 2018.

During the interview, Winfrey asked the actress if she had felt betrayed by her father, who notoriously spoke to several media outlets about his daughter.

Advert 10

The Duchess said that the biggest betrayal she felt was not the fact that he had spoken to the media, but that he lied about it when she asked him if he planned to.

‘If were going to use the word betrayal, it’s because when I asked him, when the comms team told us this the story was coming out, we called my dad and I asked him and he said, ‘No, absolutely not’,’ she said, Sky News reports.

PA Images

She recalled seeing headlines at the time, stating that media outlets had located her father in the small town he lived in.

Advert 10

‘There was such an obsession about anything in my world including finding out about my parents and I did everything to protect him. The whole thing brings us to where we are today,’ she said.

The Duchess said that since becoming a mother herself, the magnitude of her father’s betrayal has amplified.

‘I look at Archie and I genuinely can’t imagine him doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can’t imagine it so it’s hard for me to reconcile that,’ she said, adding that her mother has remained in ‘silent dignity’ for years to protect her.

PA Images

Advert 10

Earlier this year, Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha, published a supposed ‘tell-all’ book about their relationship, titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1.

When asked about the book, Meghan said her half-sister does not know her.

‘The first time I saw her must have been 18 or 19 years ago, and the last time, 10 years ago. She changed her last name back to Markle in her early 50s, only when I started dating Harry, so I think that says enough,’ she added.