Melania Immediately Criticised For Calling Trump ‘President’ In Prince Philip Tribute

Melania Trump has drawn criticism after referring to her husband as the president in her tribute to Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace announced the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in a statement on Friday, April 9, writing that he had passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle.

Since news of his passing, political figures from across the world have paid their condolences, including the former first lady.

Taking to Twitter on April 9, she wrote: ‘President Trump and I extend our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family, and the people of Great Britain as the world mourns the loss of Prince Philip.’

Her post faced immediate criticism for referring to Trump as president, with one person writing: ‘You mean former president, twice impeached…’

Another asked whether she was suffering from memory loss, while others pointed out that Trump joins just nine other leaders who did not get a second term in the White House.

Though it’s not uncommon to refer to a former president as president, Melania’s unwillingness to accept her husband’s presidential run is over is unsurprising, given that Trump took months to concede to President Joe Biden.

Trump, who last visited the Royal Family in 2019, also paid his respects to the late Duke, describing him as a ‘man who embodied the noble soul and proud spirit of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth’.

He said Prince Philip’s death is an ‘irreplaceable loss for Great Britain, and for all who hold dear our civilisation’.

‘Prince Philip defined British dignity and grace. He personified the quiet reserve, stern fortitude, and unbending integrity of the United Kingdom,’ he said in a statement.

He added: ‘Over the past few years, Melania and I were honoured to have the opportunity to visit the United Kingdom. We saw first hand how the monarchy epitomises and carries on the virtues of the British people – and no-one did so more than Prince Philip.’