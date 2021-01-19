Melania Trump Leaves White House 'The Least Popular First Lady' Since Polling Began PA Images

Melania Trump will leave the White House as the least popular first lady since polling began.

Melania, along with Donald, will leave office tomorrow, January 20, making way for Jill Biden to take up the first lady position.

While not attracting the same level of criticism as her husband, Melania has bucked the trend for first ladies, who are usually quite popular with the general public. With her last day almost up, her approval ratings are the worst ever recorded for a departing FLOTUS.

United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump PA Images

A new CNN poll has Melania’s unfavourability rating at a historic 47%, the highest not just of her tenure but of any first lady. Her favourable rating was 42%, with 12% of respondents unsure of their feelings.

Polling has been recorded on first ladies’ popularity since Pat Nixon. Prior to Trump taking office, the average final popularity for a first lady was 71% with an unpopularity rating of 21%.

Hillary Clinton is the only other first lady to leave the White House with a net approval rating lower than 40%, with a 52% favorable rating and 39% unfavorable.

Melania Trump Cameron Frew

While Laura Bush and Michelle Obama both departed with 69% favourable ratings, considered to be relatively normal, Barbara Bush is still the woman to beat, having left with an 85% favourable rating back in 1995.

Jill Biden is coming into office with a 58% to a 29% unfavorable rating. While Melania has never attracted swathes of praise, she shot herself in the foot by not inviting the incoming FLOTUS for the traditional ‘tea and tour’ of the White House’s living quarters.

