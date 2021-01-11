Melania Trump Says She Is 'Disappointed' By Violence At US Capitol In First Statement PA

Melania Trump has said she is ‘disappointed’ and ‘disheartened’ by the ‘shameful’ attack on the US Capitol last week in her first statement since the riots.

She said she ‘absolutely condemns the violence that unfolded at the Capitol’, and implored the nation to ‘never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness’.

In the statement, which was posted both to her Twitter account and the White House website five days after the attack on the Capitol, the outgoing First Lady said she finds ‘it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations’ from people who are looking ‘to be relevant and have an agenda’.

She added: ‘Our nation must heal in a civil manner. Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our nation’s Capitol. Violence is never acceptable.’

She described the freedom of expression in the US as ‘one of the paramount ideals which America is fundamentally built on’.

‘Many have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect that right. With that in mind, I would like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives,’ she continued.

PA

‘We must listen to one another, focus on what unites us, and rise above what divides us,’ she said.

She also thanked the American people for her time as First Lady, describing it as the ‘honour of her lifetime’.

‘I want to thank the millions of Americans who supported my husband and me over the past 4 years and shown the incredible impact of the American spirit. I am grateful to you all for letting me serve you on platforms which are dear to me,’ she said.