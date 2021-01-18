Melania Trump Will Not Give Tour Of White House To Jill Biden PA Images

Melania Trump will break a decades-long tradition by not giving Jill Biden a tour of the White House.

We’re now two days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. After a tumultuous election aftermath, the winning candidate will soon enter office, ousting Donald Trump after one term in power.

Trump, the only US president in history to be impeached twice, has been silenced of late after being banned or restricted from social media. However, the actions of the first lady speak to his administration’s ungracious defeat: she’s yet to contact Jill Biden for the usual ‘tea and tour’, as is customary.

The transfer-of-power ritual has been repeated since 1952, when former first lady Bess Truman, wife of former President Harry Truman, invited Mamie Eisenhower, the first lady to then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower, for a tour of the White House.

Melania was welcomed for a walkthrough by Michelle Obama, who’d earlier been shown around by Laura Bush, and so on and so forth.

Michelle earlier praised Laura in 2016, saying: ‘As you all know, I deeply admire and respect Laura. And I think that it’s important to collaborate with people you admire and respect, regardless of party. That’s what makes a democracy work, truly.’

However, as noted by CNN’s Kate Andersen Brower, ‘Melania Trump will become the first modern first lady not to invite the woman who will replace her to the White House for a walkthrough of the private living quarters on the second and third floors.’

When Melania was welcomed by Michelle, earlier White House press secretary Josh Earnest said they discussed ‘raising kids at the White House, and you know, obviously the first lady’s two daughters spent their formative years of their childhood at the White House and Mrs. Trump’s son will also spend some important years of his childhood here at the White House.’

Bill and Hillary Clinton, Laura and George W. Bush, Barack and Michelle Obama are all set to attend Biden’s inauguration on January 20, followed by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania will leave the first lady’s office with a 47% approval rating – far lower than her predecessors, but largely beating her husband’s in the low 30s.

The Trump family also won’t host the Bidens for coffee on the morning of the inauguration – marking another tradition broken – in the fallout of the Capitol riots, his incitement of which saw him impeached by the House.

