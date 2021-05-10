unilad
Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein

by : Hannah Smith on : 10 May 2021 08:58
Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband's Dealings With Jeffrey EpsteinPA Images

Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce has been in the works for two years, new reports have claimed.

Following the bombshell announcement last week that the couple planned to separate after 27 years of marriage, details have emerged suggesting plans for divorce were actually first set in motion by Melinda Gates back in 2019.

The billionaire philanthropist reportedly first consulted divorce lawyers while telling people that her marriage was ‘irretrievably broken’. Sources have also claimed that a major factor in the couple’s impending divorce stemmed from Melinda Gates’ concerns over her husband’s long-standing ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill and Melinda Gates co-chair the Gates FoundationPA Images

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, a former employee at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said Melinda Gates’ had expressed her unhappiness with the Microsoft co-founder’s relationship with Epstein as far back as 2013, and first consulted lawyers in a series of calls after Gates was linked to Epstein in a report by The New York Times.

Melinda Gates had previously warned her husband about Epstein after the couple met him in 2013, The Daily Beast reports, by which point the Wall Street billionaire was already a convicted sex offender. However despite these concerns, Bill Gates continued to meet with Epstein, and was one of several high-profile figures exposed as having ties to the paedophile following his arrest for sex-trafficking in 2019.

Neither Bill or Melinda Gates have commented on the allegations, with a spokesperson for Bill Gates saying the billionaire maintains his 2019 position that he ‘didn’t have any business relationship or friendship with [Epstein.]’

Melinda Gates reportedly met with divorce lawyers in 2019PA Images

Ahead of their divorce announcement last week, the WSJ reports that both Bill and Melinda had taken on star divorce lawyers and were already working on dividing up their business and charity empire. The couple’s assets are reportedly worth an estimated $130 billion.

In a joint statement Bill and Melinda Gates confirmed they would both continue to work as co-chairs of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, saying: ‘We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue to work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.’ Bill Gates recently announced he was resigning from the Microsoft board in order to focus on his philanthropic work.

Over the course of their marriage the couple have repeatedly pledged to give away most of their wealth, and have donated more than $36 billion to the Gates Foundation.

