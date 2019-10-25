Melissa McCarthy And Octavia Spencer Spotted On Set Of New Netflix Superhero Movie

Backgrid

Two titans of film are coming together to save the world: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are Netflix’s newest superheroes in Thunder Force.

The Oscar-nominated actresses are the latest super-powered match-up heading to the screen in a new superhero action comedy for the streaming platform.

The pair were spotted in costume, walking the streets of Atlanta, US, shooting scenes for the upcoming film.

Backgrid

While little is known about the movie at this point, it’s said to revolve around two ordinary women who suddenly develop superpowers, ushering them into the superhero world.

In the photo, the duo are sporting a very suave, classic-looking superhero outfit, complete with a mysterious emblem on their chests.

Backgrid

The movie is being written and directed by McCarthy’s husband Ben Falcone, whose previous directorial works include Tammy, The Boss and Life of the Party. Falcone has also starred in a large number of films alongside the actress, including Bridesmaids and Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Universal Pictures

It’s only natural the duo are starring in a superhero movie – they’re the most popular form of mass entertainment, and with their pure charisma and star power, they’ll make for hilarious, compelling heroes.

McCarthy starred in The Kitchen earlier this year, a grittier, mafia crime drama alongside Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss. She’ll also star in another Falcone picture next year, an action comedy called Superintelligence.

Fox Searchlight Pictures

The synopsis for Superintelligence reads:

Carol Peters’ life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world’s first superintelligence – a form of artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.

Octavia Spencer, on the other hand, has had an absolutely spectacular few years. Since 2016, she’s turned in fabulous performances in Hidden Figures, Gifted, The Shape of Water, Instant Family and Luce.

She was last seen in Ma, a gloriously hammy horror about a lonely woman who ‘befriends’ the local kids.

Universal Pictures

It’s currently sitting at 54% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus saying ‘Spencer’s performance overpowers many of Ma‘s flaws’.

In her review of the film, Associated Press‘ Jocelyn Noveck wrote: ‘The Oscar-winning actress [Octavia Spencer] is the only reason to see Ma, and she’s clearly having a grand old campy time playing Sue Ann.’

While FilmWeek‘s Tim Cogshell wrote: ‘The movie itself is fairly ordinary… [But] when [Octavia Spencer] goes bananas, she pulls the rip-cord. She has all kinds of fun.’

There is currently no release date set for Thunder Force.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]