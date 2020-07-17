Memorial For Dambusters Dog Replaced To Remove Racist Name

Memorial For Dambusters Dog With Racist Name Replaced By RAF Wikipedia/Associated British Picture Corporation

The gravestone of the famous ‘dambusters’ dog’ has been replaced by the RAF, with the new stone omitting the dog’s racist name altogether.

Advert

The black Labrador – named N***** – was the beloved mascot of 617 Squadron. Best known as the Dambusters, 617 Squadron carried out strikes against dams in the Ruhr Valley in Nazi occupied Germany back in May 1943, using Barnes Wallis’s ‘bouncing bomb’.

Their mission was immortalised in the classic war film The Dam Busters (1955), which featured the dog. In the movie, which has since often been censored or edited when shown on television, the dog is referred to by the racial slur.

The Dam Busters Universal Pictures

The dog has been described as a ‘drinking companion’ to those in the squadron, and is reported to have guzzled down litres of beer to the point of passing out.

Advert

Sadly, the dog was struck by a car and killed on the very same night of the famous raid. He was buried at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at midnight, at the exact same time his owner – revered war hero Guy Gibson – led the Dambusters in their perilous mission.

The gravestone bore the dog’s name, with the story of his part in military history etched beneath. As per BBC News, the airmen were not told about the dog’s death at the time, due to fears they might have viewed it as a bad omen for the challenge ahead.

The dog’s name was used as a codeword during the attack to say that the dams had been breached, with the mission proving a success.

DAMBUSTERS PA

The RAF has now confirmed that the original headstone has been removed and put into storage on account of the dog’s offensive name.

The headstone has now replaced with a brand new stone bearing the outline of a black Labrador dog where his name would have been. The wording beneath remains the same, paying tribute to the beloved mascot.

An RAF spokesperson said:

As part of an ongoing review of its historical assets, the RAF have replaced the gravestone of Guy Gibson’s dog at RAF Scampton. The new gravestone tells the story of Guy Gibson’s dog, but the name has been removed.

Advert

Dam PA

However, not everybody has been pleased by the replacement, with Conservative former minister Sir Edward Leigh – whose constituency encompasses Scampton – writing to the RAF station commander to express his concerns that history was being erased or rewritten.

Sir Edward wrote:

Undoubtedly we are both more sensitive and more sensible today when it comes to the delicateness of racialist and derogatory terminology which had been used with unfortunate informality in the past. It is perfectly understandable that this is a tricky matter to which there are no simple or easy solutions. I am, however, very fearful of our ability today to erase or rewrite history. The past needs to be explained, taught about, and learned from – not rewritten. Wing Cdr Gibson’s dog was much loved by the Dambusters and was killed while he was on a raid risking his life to defend our country.

A remake of The Dam Busters has been in the works for some time, with the dog named in the screenplay as ‘Digger’.