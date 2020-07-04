Memorial For Dog With Racist Name Put Up In 1902 Removed From Graveyard
A gravestone remembering a dog named the N-word has been removed amid the Black Lives Matter movement.
The dog died back in July 1902, and the gravestone, which states the offensive name alongside the date of death, has remained in Coombe Abbey Park in Warwickshire ever since.
It’s believed people complained to Coventry City Council last year, however they’re reported to have refused to remove the grave over property reasons.
However, the inappropriate memorial has now finally been removed amid the Black Lives Matter movement, which has shone a light on racism both in the US and here in the UK.
A spokesperson for Coventry City Council said:
We can confirm the historical gravestone in memory of a loved pet was removed.
Our stance on racism is clear and although the gravestone was from another time it is not appropriate today.
The council confirmed that its reasoning for not removing the memorial last year was down to it being located on listed land, while also claiming it could educate locals and tourists alike about racism.
Unsurprisingly, though, the gravestone is said to have offended many of the people living in the area.
One local said:
I have looked it up online and a lot of people defend it being there as it was ‘acceptable at the time.’
They fail to see that it was acceptable only to white people and black people would have, and still are, hurt to see this word immortalised into stone in such a public place.
Sadly, some members of the public have been less than supportive of the removal of the gravestone.
‘Why don’t we just flatten the whole of the British Empire to eradicate the memory of imperialism completely?’ one woman commented. ‘Get all of the history books and blank all the pages up until today’s date.’
Another said:
This is just getting beyond an absolute joke now. I remember seeing that when I was about five-years-old and I’m 34 now.
Leave history alone whether it be a grave or a statue before this city has no history left.
The removal of the gravestone comes as society has been forced to hold up a mirror and assess whether it contributes to the issues surrounding systemic racism.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
