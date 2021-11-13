Memory Experts Reveal How To Remember People’s Names Better

NBC/ Alamy

If you often remember someone’s face but completely forget their name, then here’s how you can try and do better and stop coming across as quite so rude.

We’ve all been there, having to substitute someone’s name for a friendly ‘mate’, ‘lovely’ or just awkwardly not saying anything at all.

It’s the most important fact to remember when you meet someone, but it so easily slips away, and then you just feel awful if you have to ask a second or third time round.

But fear not, a series of memory experts have all the possible answers to prevent you from making a fool out of yourself in front of that colleague who you walk past every day, or your best mate’s friend who you’ve now seen on at least four nights out.

Memory expert Ron White noted how it isn’t actually your memory which is the problem, but your ‘focus’.

He told Metro:

When you meet people, you are thinking, ‘What do I think of them? What do they think of me? What business deals are we going to do? Have I met them before? Do I look ok?’ As you are thinking this, they say their name, and you never hear it!

Instead, White advises that you try to stop your mind thinking about all those questions and instead just focus on and keep ‘silently’ repeating the one thought, ‘What is their name?’

Katie Kermode, who is a double World Record holder for remembering names, recommends using word association.

Kermode can remember a whopping 105 names in five minutes, and 224 in 15 minutes, and it helps her to ‘find something that the name reminds [her] of’.

For names less straightforward than Rose, where you can ‘just imagine that they love roses, smell of roses, or are wearing one in their hair’, Kermode noted the use of rhyming or ‘adapt[ing] the name slightly or us[ing] a small part of it’.

Ronald Johnson, host of the podcast The Craft of Memory, uses images to help him remember names.

The 33-year-old used his own name as an example, drawing associations with McDonald’s and subsequently the image of a French fry.

From there, Johnson explained that you then ‘attach this image onto a prominent facial feature’, for example a nose, and then create a story, such as ‘that French fries are being stuffed up his nose, so much so that it goes up to his eyes and pops his eyeball out which lands bloody on the floor’.

Making a ‘dramatic, bizarre, and absurd’ story helps to make the image stick. ‘The goal is to make it unforgettable. If an elephant walked up to your house and shot a basketball out of his trunk through your window, that moment would be literally unforgettable,’ Johnson reiterated.

If none of the above work, then drawing similarities between someone you’ve just met and a relative, friend or celebrity can help too.

And if all else fails, you can just try and double-check the person’s name that you’ve forgotten.

Rather than asking outright and getting embarrassed, Daniel Timms, a mental calculation coach, noted how you can ‘practice prompting people to say their names mid-conversation’.

Timms explained:

[For example] ‘So do people often mispronounce your name? ‘Well yes, in Portugal they keep calling me ‘Daniow’!’ ‘Ah, Daniel, I definitely had not forgotten your name.’

If you are getting to grips with their name, Mayarra, a contributor to Art of Memory, stated how you should try to repeat it back to them twice within the conversation.

If you’re really desperate, you can even download a flashcard app on your phone and test yourself.

It’s important not to force it, however, and just taking an interest and being sociable can help to pick a name up more easily.

So now there’s no excuse for not knowing the name of that old distant relative at the Christmas party who always comments on how much you’ve grown.