Men Removed From Yankee Stadium After Displaying Huge Pro-Trump Banner

@aleccj22/Twitter/PA Images

Two men were removed from a baseball game at New York’s Yankee Stadium after showing off a massive pro-Donald Trump banner.

Trump left the White House in January, bringing an end to one of the most tumultuous US political periods in recent years. Yet, months later, despite his vast removal from social media, MAGA madness persists across the country – even at sports games.

Advert 10

Yesterday, May 27, the Toronto Blue Jays took on the New York Yankees. However, the usual atmosphere was disturbed by two men who hung a banner reading ‘Trump Won Save America’ from the second deck on the first-base side of the stadium. Boos from the Bronx and security action quickly followed.

The two unnamed men were escorted out of the stadium by security, with one reportedly placed in handcuffs, the New York Post reports.

Sports Illustrated‘s Max Goodman tweeted a video showing the banner and the crowd’s reaction, writing: ‘A couple fans at Yankee Stadium just unveiled a massive banner that reads ‘Trump Won Save America’. Sounded like the entire crowd was booing until security confiscated the banner, which then resulted in a loud cheer.’

Advert 10

The Athletic‘s Lindsey Adler also tweeted: ‘Lots of booing here after some jabronis unfurled a ‘TRUMP WON’ banner off the second deck. (He didn’t.)’

She added: ‘Now we have extremely loud cheering as the conspiracy theory banner people are led out of the section by security.’

Of course, Trump didn’t win the election, Joe Biden did. Trump is still facing heat and potential lawsuits over his baseless election fraud claims, which accused the Democrats of ‘stealing the election’ despite absolutely no evidence, leading to the deadly riots at the US Capitol in January.

Advert 10

The response to the men with the banner has been negative, with one user writing: ‘Trump Won Save America banner unveiled in the stands at Yankee stadium. Is that in the un-vaxxed section? He he.’

Another wrote: ‘I am reminded of a time in 2016 when us normal folks were told to ‘deal with it’ and ‘f*ck your feelings’ – if only they could take their own advice and cope.’

Some took issue with Major League Baseball supposedly restraining free speech, which others have debunked as the stadium has the power to take down certain signs if they’re likely to cause distress or unrest. Another wrote: ‘The cult mentality is strong, delusional as hell, but strong.’

Advert 10