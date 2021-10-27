Men Shot By Kyle Rittenhouse Cannot Be Called ‘Victims’, Judge Rules

Alamy

A judge has ruled that prosecutors working on the criminal trial of Kyle Rittenhouse will not be able to refer to the people he shot as ‘victims’.

Rittenhouse is facing multiple felony charges of homicide and recklessly endangering the safety of others, plus one misdemeanour count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, after the shootings which took place on August 25, 2020.

Advert 10

The then-17-year-old reportedly killed two people, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injured a third, Gaige Grosskreutz, when he fired shots during a protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Alamy

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to all charges, with his lawyers arguing the shootings happened in self-defence. Armed with an AR-15-style rifle, the teenager travelled to the protests from Illinois in response to a call from a Kenosha-based militia group hoping to protect local businesses from protesters, NPR reports.

Judge Bruce Schroeder’s decision about the use of the word ‘victims’ came during a proceeding about the ground rules for the next week’s trial, where prosecutors and defence lawyers engaged in discussions over whether certain language, witnesses or evidence would be allowed.

Advert 10

Explaining his decision, the judge said: ‘The word ‘victim’ is a loaded, loaded word. And I think ‘alleged victim’ is a cousin to it.’

Defence attorneys will be able to refer to the men as ‘arsonists’, ‘looters’ or ‘rioters’, as long as they took part in those activities, while Schroeder has asked prosecutors to use the terms ‘complaining witness’ or ‘decedent’ when referring to those who were shot.

Alamy

Prosecutor Thomas Binger slammed the decision as ‘a double standard’, though the judge has stressed the trial must ‘let the evidence show what the evidence shows’.

Advert 10

He continued: ‘And if the evidence shows that any or more than one of these people were engaged in arson, rioting, or looting — then I’m not going to tell the defence they can’t call them that.’

Jury selection for the trial is set to begin on Monday, November 1.