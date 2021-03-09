Mental Health Charity Calls Out Piers Morgan For Saying He Didn’t Believe Meghan Markle Felt Suicidal

PA Images

Mental health charity Mind has said it is ‘disappointed and concerned’ after Piers Morgan claimed he did not believe that Meghan Markle experienced suicidal thoughts.

The Good Morning Britain host made the comments following the release of Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah on Sunday evening, during which Meghan revealed that at one point she ‘didn’t want to be alive anymore’ due to the treatment she received for joining the royal family.

Morgan slammed the interview on Twitter, calling it an ‘absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family’, before saying that he didn’t ‘believe a word’ Meghan had said.

He added: ‘I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.’

The host was immediately hit with backlash for his denial, with his co-presenter, Susanna Reid, saying: ‘That’s a pathetic reaction to someone who has expressed those thoughts.’

Mind, which offers support to those experiencing mental health problems, condemned Morgan’s comments in a statement on Twitter and said that it is talking to ITV about the matter. ITV’s mental health campaign, Get Britain Talking, is supported by Mind.

The organisation wrote:

We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts today. It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy… If you or anyone you know is feeling impacted by the discussions that have taken place today, please reach out for support…

In spite of Morgan’s reaction, ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall has assured that she ‘completely believe[s]’ what Meghan said during the interview.

Speaking to the press during a financial results earnings call on Tuesday, per Variety, McCall continued: ‘The most important thing with mental health that ITV does and is totally committed to, is that we support, we get people to speak up, we listen, we say everyone has to listen and everyone has to believe because that’s how you get people to speak up. So we are very committed to that.’

The executive added: ‘We work with Mind and we work with CALM and we work with the whole range of health charities, and we will continue to do so.’

PA

Though McCall has not spoken to Piers herself about his comments, Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director for media and entertainment, is said to have been speaking to the host ‘on a regular basis and has done so the last couple of days.’

ITV News’ royal editor, Chris Ship, further criticised Morgan on Good Morning Britain as he pointed out: ‘Someone saying that they had suicidal thoughts, I don’t think you can say that she was lying at that point. She had these thoughts, pretty serious ones, she took them to HR.’

Following backlash, Morgan argued that his comments about not believing Meghan were in regard to her claims that she attempted to seek help from a senior member of the royals, but was told she could not receive support.

Responding to a Twitter user who said that him ‘refusing to entertain the idea that Meghan felt suicidal can come as no surprise’, he wrote: ‘No, I just don’t believe that anyone at the Palace would have refused to help her if she told them she felt suicidal. As with her racism claims, if this happened we need names or everyone there gets smeared with the same terrible charge.’

Following the release of the Oprah interview, Mind has put together some tips on how to talk to someone who may feel like they want to end their life, which you can see here.