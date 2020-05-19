Menthol Cigarettes Will Be Banned In The UK From May 20, 2020

It is naturally hard to inhale smoke and for many the first time they smoke it is repugnant, but people persevere with it and that’s when they become addicted.

There is evidence that menthol cigarettes relax the airways and the flavour masks the harshness of the smoke, therefore younger people find it easier to smoke.

However, it is an absolute myth that menthol cigarettes are better for you. All cigarettes are harmful and menthol cigarettes are just as dangerous as normal cigarettes.