Met Office Has Predicted Yet Another Heatwave To Sweep The UK In A Matter Of Weeks
The Met Office has predicted another heatwave will sweep across the UK in just a few weeks.
This comes after the Met Office issued the first-ever ‘extreme heat alert’ warning in the UK, with many parts of the UK currently experiencing heatwave conditions.
Sunday, July 18 saw the hottest day of 2021 so far, with temperatures soaring to 31.6C (88.9F) at Heathrow and 30.2C (86.4F) in Cardiff.
This warning has been put in place up until Thursday, July 22, after which point temperatures are expected to cool as we move forward to the weekend. However, it would appear there’s still plenty of scorching sunshine to come.
The Met Office has now given the following prediction for the period August 2 to August 16:
Into early August, warmer and drier-than-average conditions look likely to return for much of the UK. By mid-August confidence becomes rather low, but with changeable conditions most likely.
Above-average temperatures continue to be signalled for much of the period, perhaps becoming very warm or hot at times in the south.
Announcing the current weather warning on Monday, July 19, the Met Office said:
The warning comes as the forecast continues to signal for unusually high temperatures for western areas in particular, as well as continuing high night-time temperatures creating potential impacts for health. The prolonged nature of the current heatwave has also been a factor for the increased impacts from this continued heat.
The impacts of extreme heat can be many and varied. It can have health consequences, especially for those who are particularly vulnerable, and it can impact infrastructure, including transport and energy, as well as the wider business community. During hot weather we often see increased traffic near coastal areas, increased use of open water by the public, and an increase in wildfire risk.
Although many have been enjoying the heat, taking to beaches and back gardens to soak up the sunshine, there has also been concern over the impacts of extreme heat on people’s health, especially for those who are vulnerable.
The Met Office has warned:
The National Severe Weather Warning Service (NSWWS) first introduced extreme heat warnings on June 1, after consultations with Public Health England and other UK-based health agencies and other relevant groups.
