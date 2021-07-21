Met Office Has Predicted Yet Another Heatwave To Sweep The UK In A Matter Of Weeks

The warning comes as the forecast continues to signal for unusually high temperatures for western areas in particular, as well as continuing high night-time temperatures creating potential impacts for health. The prolonged nature of the current heatwave has also been a factor for the increased impacts from this continued heat.

The impacts of extreme heat can be many and varied. It can have health consequences, especially for those who are particularly vulnerable, and it can impact infrastructure, including transport and energy, as well as the wider business community. During hot weather we often see increased traffic near coastal areas, increased use of open water by the public, and an increase in wildfire risk.