Met Office Issue Yellow Freezing Ice Warning As UK Grips For Sub-Zero Temperatures
The Met Office has issued a yellow ice warning for parts of the UK as temperatures are likely to plunge to below zero over the festive season.
Many of us might be dreaming of a white Christmas, but it seems that a lot of places may instead have to prepare for an icy one, as the Met Office took to Twitter today, December 22, to issue a yellow weather warning.
Those in affected areas have been warned that there may be delays or cancellations to public transport, road closures and an increased risk of injuries from slips and falls, as well as the possibility of power cuts.
The ice is expected to affect parts of Scotland as freezing rain may fall overnight into Thursday, while temperatures in the region are likely to fall to -6°C.
In a forecast cited by the Mirror, forecaster Clare Nasir said:
Brighter skies for a time on Wednesday before more cloud and rain arrives from the west. Before that though a cold night into Wednesday morning with the risk of frost.
Lurking towards the far north of the country some colder air … [and] across the Highlands of Scotland above around 300 – 400 metres expect some snow.
And even at lower levels for a time on its leading edge we could see some sleet.
Later in the week, the UK is set to be generally faced with clouds and occasional rain, with Christmas Day likely to be a wet and windy one.
There might be chance of a snowy holiday for those further up in the hills, but all in all the dream of a white Christmas this year may be just that – a dream.
CreditsMet Office/Twitter
