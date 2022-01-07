Met Office Issues Severe Weather Warning As ‘Thundersnow’ Could Hit UK

Alamy

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings as areas of the UK are set to be hit with ‘thundersnow’ today, January 7.

The warning follows a sudden influx of wintery weather in the region, with temperatures having plummeted on January 4 after the warmest New Year’s Day on record.

A severe weather warning has since been issued by the Met Office, due to predicted snow, ice and below freezing temperatures.

The heavy snowfall in some areas of the UK, specifically the North of England and West Midlands, is anticipated as lasting until 6.00pm today, National Highways have warned.

While Manchester was hit with hail, and Northumberland a blizzard, people were captured skiing in Aberdeenshire as a result of the snowfall, the Mirror reports.

National Highways, who also warned of a ‘severe weather event’ on its website, tweeted:

We have issued a severe weather alert for forecasted heavy snowfall in the North of England and the West Midlands throughout today until 6pm.

Scotland and northern areas of England have also been faced with yellow warnings, as areas of higher ground are expected to get as much as 10cm of snow.

It is also anticipated that travel and power will be impacted by the ‘thundersnow’ that is predicted to move across the country.

Met Office forecaster Clare Nasir said:

Snow warnings in place across the hills and mountains in the north as a band of rain moves across from the Atlantic you can watch out for gales across the western side of the country.

Nasir said snow showers are anticipated to be brought in by ‘the cold northwesterly undercut’, leading to a ‘risk of snow and ice’.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of -12°C around areas of higher ground ‘above 300m and 400m’, alongside there being a ‘risk of blizzard conditions’. Lower levels may even face potential ‘slushy deposits’.

However, going into the weekend, conditions are meant to become milder, according to the Met Office.

Heading into Saturday, Grahame Madge explained that a ‘frontal system’ will move ‘across the UK’, which is ‘more likely to deliver rain more widely’.

He concluded: ‘By Saturday and into the weekend any wintry showers are likely to be just over the higher tops and fells.’