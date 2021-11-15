Met Office Issues Warning Ahead Of Five-Day Arctic Blast

Alamy

The UK Met Office has issued a weather warning for parts of the country ahead of an approaching drop in temperatures.

Forecasters have predicted some areas of Britain could be hit with up to five days of snow when the currently mild November weather gives way to a blast of cold.

Weather forecasting site WXCharts has indicated the temperatures could reach as low as -7°C the week starting November 23, with the far north of Scotland subject to the coldest conditions.

Alamy

England will likely not escape the colder weather though, as the Express notes there could also be minus figures heading further south of the country.

As well as the upcoming cold temperatures, the Met Office has warned that large parts of Britain could kick off the week with thick fog, which has the potential to cause ‘dangerous driving conditions’.

‘There are some dense Fog patches around this morning, take extra care when travelling,’ the national weather service wrote on Twitter.

The Met Office also shared some advice for driving in fog, including ensuring you are familiar with your fog lights, refrain from using the full beam, leave sufficient space behind the car in front, set the heater to de-mist and use your windows to help listen for approaching traffic.

The low visibility is expected to affect East Midlands, North West England, South West England, West Midlands, Wales, Yorkshire and Humber, The Sun reports, and although it is likely to clear throughout the morning, the country looks set to remain cloudy.

The fog will be accompanied by temperatures largely in the double digits, though there is the possibility for snow later this week in Scotland before hitting northern England, parts of Wales and East Anglia towards the end of the month.