Met Office Issues Warning As Sub-Zero Temperatures And Snow Set To Hit UK
The Met Office has issued a warning for the UK over freezing temperatures and incoming snow.
Following the warmest New Year on record, the UK could be set to be propelled back into wintery weather, as today, January 4, temperatures have plummeted overnight, with some areas even falling below -5C.
Frost, 80mph wind, rain, hill snow and ice are also anticipated, alongside a previous ‘snow bomb’ warning by the Met Office, with northern areas of the country expected to be hit worst, but with the colder weather steadily moving south.
A total of 73 alerts and warnings have been issued today in relation to potential flooding across many areas of the UK, Mail Online reports. There is currently one alert in Wales, 46 alerts and eight warnings in England, and eight alerts and ten warnings in Scotland.
Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong has also anticipated the drop in temperatures in northern England will spread to the south.
Armstrong said:
This change is being brought on by a cold northerly flow, which brings the risk of some wintry showers in northern England, especially over high ground.
Minimum temperatures over the next few days are expected to drop below freezing, heightening the risk of some ice.
In Scotland, the temperature may even drop to -8C from tomorrow night. In the south, temperatures could fall to -4C, and the Highlands could face up to six inches of snow and 80mph wind. Earlier this morning, Shap in Cumbria even fell to -6C.
Today, ‘brisk winds’ will cause the wintery feel, giving way to harsher frosts tomorrow. As a result, tomorrow night is also expected to be colder, with the North East dropping to -2C.
On Thursday, January 6, the south of England is anticipated as reaching temperatures below zero alongside forecasts of rain and sleet.
Ahead of the wintery weather, members of the public have been encouraged to check on vulnerable friends or family members, particularly the elderly.
