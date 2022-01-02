Met Office Issues Yellow Weather Warning As Thunderstorms Expected To Hit England Today

Alamy

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of the UK today, January 2, as storms are expected to hit the country.

The storms are due to hit the south of England, with the potential to bring road closures, power cuts and damage to trees and buildings.

A large band of stormy weather is currently set to sweep across Exeter in the southwest, all the way across to Norwich in the east.

‘A band of thunderstorms will move quickly eastwards. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures,’ the Met Office said.

The yellow weather warning is set to stay in place until 6.00pm this evening.

Elsewhere in the UK, warnings are already in place across northern Scotland as high winds and heavy snow look set to hit the area on Tuesday, January 4, and Wednesday, January 5. This means bus, train and ferry services could be disrupted in the area, while driving conditions will also be affected, especially on higher routes, Sky News reports.

This week will also see temperatures return to average levels for this time of year, after the warmest New Year’s Day on record was seen yesterday, January 1, as temperatures reached 16.2°C (61.1°F) in St James’s Park, London. ‘The weather is set to briefly turn wintry this week with cold winds originating from the Arctic leading to overnight frosts, and snow for some by Tuesday,’ the Met Office tweeted.