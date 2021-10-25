Met Officer Who Shared ‘Murder Meme’ During Sarah Everard Search Will Keep His Job

Alamy

A Metropolitan Police officer who shared a ‘murder meme’ during the search for Sarah Everard will keep his job.

The officer, who is understood to be a probationary constable, is said to be one of five officers from four separate forces now facing disciplinary action over inappropriate messages shared in connection to the Everard case. He will now appear at misconduct meeting to answer the allegations put against him.

The ‘highly offensive’ meme, which was reportedly shared with fellow officers on WhatsApp, is said to have been an ‘inappropriate graphic, depicting violence against women’.

As per a statement from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), should the officer be found guilty of having breached professional standards, he will face disciplinary action. This may include a written warning.

However, the officer won’t be dismissed from his position as he has not been charged with gross misconduct, a charge that carries a more serious penalty.

According to the IOPC, the meme was ‘challenged by colleagues and reported internally’:

The image was highly offensive and the officer now has a case to answer for misconduct for potentially breaching standards of professional behaviour for conduct and authority, respect and courtesy.

The IOPC has stated that the officer in question had been off duty at the time he sent the graphic, which was back in March. However, he was later deployed as a cordon officer during the search for Everard.

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens was last month sentenced to life in prison for the kidnap, rape and murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive, whose remains were discovered 30 miles from his home in Kent.

Everard, who last seen in Clapham, south London, was first reported missing on March 3 after she never returned home from dinner at a friend’s home the evening before.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas