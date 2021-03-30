Met Police Claim They Received ‘Severe Provocation’ At Sarah Everard Vigil
The Metropolitan Police has claimed that officers received ‘severe provocation’ at the vigil held in memory of Sarah Everard.
Officers were widely criticised for the way they handled the vigil, after photographs were shared showing women apparently being manhandled and held to the ground.
However, in a statement made today, Chief Inspector of Constabulary Sir Thomas Winsor, claimed that officers had been acting ‘in the face of severe provocation and in very difficult circumstances’.
Sir Thomas, who led a review into the vigil, said:
My thoughts are with Sarah Everard’s family and friends, who are suffering the most unthinkable pain.
The commissions I received from the Home Secretary and the Mayor of London to inspect the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the vigil for Sarah Everard on Clapham Common have been fulfilled. This has been a rapid but detailed inspection.
Public confidence in the police is critical. It is therefore important that there has been an independent, objective, evidence-based inspection to provide public reassurance, which we provide today.
He continued:
Our civilian police model is precious. Officers are our fellow citizens, invested by the community to keep the community safe.
They rely upon and are entitled to receive public support when they act lawfully, sensitively and proportionately; in this case, in the face of severe provocation and in very difficult circumstances, they did just that.
Home Secretary Priti Patel commissioned an independent investigation into decisions made by officers during the vigil, which were reportedly taken in light of coronavirus health and safety restrictions, The Guardian reports.
Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) determined that the police had acted in ‘a measured and proportionate way’, and that that the force had been ‘justified’ in deciding that the risks ‘were too great to ignore when planning for and policing the event’.
However, the HMIC also found that officers did not respond well enough to changing events, and that ‘there was insufficient communication between police commanders about changing events on the ground’.
Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Matt Parr, who led the inspection team, gave the following statement:
Amidst a heightened public debate on women’s safety, and during an unprecedented pandemic, the Metropolitan Police faced a complex and sensitive policing challenge at Clapham Common.
Condemnation of the Met’s actions within mere hours of the vigil – including from people in positions of responsibility – was unwarranted, showed a lack of respect for public servants facing a complex situation, and undermined public confidence in policing based on very limited evidence.
After reviewing a huge body of evidence – rather than a snapshot on social media – we found that there are some things the Met could have done better, but we saw nothing to suggest police officers acted in anything but a measured and proportionate way in challenging circumstances.
Organisers Reclaim These Streets had cancelled official plans for an event on Clapham Common on March 13, ‘in light of the lack of constructive engagement from the Metropolitan Police’.
However, crowds still turned up to Clapham Common, resulting in clashes between officers and vigil attendees.
