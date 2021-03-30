Met Police Claim They Received ‘Severe Provocation’ At Sarah Everard Vigil

My thoughts are with Sarah Everard’s family and friends, who are suffering the most unthinkable pain.

The commissions I received from the Home Secretary and the Mayor of London to inspect the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the vigil for Sarah Everard on Clapham Common have been fulfilled. This has been a rapid but detailed inspection.

Public confidence in the police is critical. It is therefore important that there has been an independent, objective, evidence-based inspection to provide public reassurance, which we provide today.