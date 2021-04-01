Met Police Investigating Allegations That Serving Officer Sexually Assaulted Colleagues

PA Images

A serving Metropolitan Police officer is currently under investigation, following accusations he raped two of his female colleagues more than three years ago.

The Met is now investigating the claims several years later, after Essex Police made the decision not to arrest or charge the man due to insufficient evidence.

At the time, the two female officers were given compensation over the alleged incidents, however one of those women has since come forward and said they felt as though they were ‘cast aside and not cared for’.

One of the women, whose identity has been protected under the alias of Holly, was a junior police officer when she entered into a relationship with a senior colleague, BBC News reports.

However, after a few months together, she says the male officer became violent and controlling, physically abusing her on several occasions. In one incident, she says she was raped by the man.

The same male officer is reported to have had a relationship with another female colleague called ‘Kate’, who says she was also assaulted and raped by him during their three year relationship.

After the second relationship ended, Holly and Kate were introduced by a mutual friend, and realised they had gone through similar experiences with the same man.

In 2017, the two women both decided to report the allegations of physical and sexual abuse. However, in 2019 the Crown Prosecution Service decided there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him.

Holly told BBC News that Essex Police conducted a ‘really bad investigation,’ claiming officers didn’t even finish taking all her allegations and didn’t arrest the man.

In response, Essex Police admitted there was room for ‘improvement in the management of these investigations’.

Last year, the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority awarded £17,100 in damages to Holly, telling her ‘police evidence indicates that you were a victim of sexual abuse’.

Kate was later given £11,600 after the authority concluded she had been victim to rape and serious sexual abuse.

It’s worth noting that the CICA has a lower threshold of proof than is required for a criminal court case, which is why there was enough evidence to prove they were victims, but in the CPS’s view not enough evidence to charge the male officer.

The Met Police is now conducting its own investigation into the allegations and the male officer faces a misconduct hearing, though no date has currently been set for this.

‘We take all allegations of domestic abuse extremely seriously and it is right and proper that the full circumstances of this case should be considered at a hearing. We continue to offer welfare support and assistance to the victims in this case,’ it said in a statement.

The male officer has now been taken off public duties, however Holly says there has been very little support for her and Kate since they made the allegations more than three years ago.

While Holly still loves her job as a police officer, she said she still harbours bitterness for the way in which the situation was handled. However, she wants to try and change the police from within, to prevent other people from having to go through what she and Kate went through. Meanwhile, Kate says she has no trust for the organisation she works for.