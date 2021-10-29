unilad
Met Police Officer Charged With Multiple Child Sex Offences

by : Emily Brown on : 29 Oct 2021 11:14
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with multiple child sex offences after allegedly arranging to meet a girl he believed to be 13 years old.

Det Con Francois Olwage, from Stevenage, was arrested at an address in Basingstoke, Hampshire and remanded in custody on Thursday, October 28.

The 51-year-old’s arrest came following an investigation by Hertfordshire Police, who reported of the officer’s plans to meet the teenager.

police officer (Pixabay)Pixabay

Olwage was charged on the same day as his arrest with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, as well as arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed of the case, and Olwage has now been suspended from his role at the Met, where he was attached to Specialist Operations.

In a statement released by the Met, Detective Chief Superintendent Donna Smith, Directorate of Professional Standards, said:

The arrest of DC Olwage follows a comprehensive investigation by detectives from Hertfordshire Police and we will continue to offer them every support as their enquiries continue.

He was suspended following his arrest for this serious and concerning offence. He has been charged and will now face criminal proceedings. It is important that nothing is said or published that could pose a risk to those proceedings.

Olwage’s case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and inquiries are ongoing. He is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today, October 29.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

