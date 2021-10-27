Met Police Officer Charged With Rape

I recognise that the public will be concerned to hear that a serving police officer has been charged with such a serious offence. We absolutely share that concern.

We acted swiftly when this allegation was reported to us and have fully supported what continues to be a thorough investigation by detectives from the City of London Police. Specialist support is being provided to the complainant.

PC Zaman has now been charged and it is important that criminal proceedings are allowed to take their course. Nothing should be said or reported which could put the integrity of those proceedings at risk.