Met Police Officer Charged With Rape

by : Julia Banim on : 27 Oct 2021 13:52
A Metropolitan Police officer as been charged with rape.

PC Adam Zaman, 28, has been suspended from duty after an alleged attack in London on 24 October. He had been off-duty at the time, and was arrested by fellow officers the next day.

Zaman, of the East Area Command Unit, has now been remanded in custody after being charged by the City of London Police. He will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon (Wednesday, October 27).

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers, Policing Commander for the East Area Command Unit, has given the following statement on this case:

I recognise that the public will be concerned to hear that a serving police officer has been charged with such a serious offence. We absolutely share that concern.

We acted swiftly when this allegation was reported to us and have fully supported what continues to be a thorough investigation by detectives from the City of London Police. Specialist support is being provided to the complainant.

PC Zaman has now been charged and it is important that criminal proceedings are allowed to take their course. Nothing should be said or reported which could put the integrity of those proceedings at risk.

It’s understood that the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays

