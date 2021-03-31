Met Police Release New CCTV Images Of Missing Student Richard Okorogheye In Bid To Find Him

MET Police

New CCTV images of missing teenager Richard Okorogheye have been released by the Metropolitan Police as his mum issued a fresh appeal for any information.

The 19-year-old, a student at Oxford Brookes University, hasn’t been seen since March 22 after he left his family home in the Ladbroke Grove area of London. He boarded the 23 bus southbound at 8.44pm, but it’s unknown where he got off.

Okorogheye also has sickle cell disease, and didn’t take his medication or money with him. Police have now released CCTV photos of the teen, wearing a black top and tracksuit bottoms and carrying a small Adidas bag. He’s also said to be around 6ft tall.

His mother Evidence Joel said he’d been ‘struggling to cope’ with the pressures of university and had also been shielding during lockdown, The Independent reports.

In a recent statement, she said: ‘Richard we love you and miss you very much, please can you come home. We aren’t angry at you. We just want to know that you’re okay. For anyone reading this, we are desperately missing our son. If you know anything or know where he might be, please come forward and speak to the police.’

He’d originally said he was going to a friend’s house, but no-one saw him that night. Two days later, he was reported missing.

As per BBC News, his mum said: ‘We feel he has been taken away – he went to a friend and something happened there. If anybody has seen Richard, please tell Richard to come home. Please, tell him to come home. We need him at home.’

She added: ‘It’s my baby, it’s my treasure. He’s my oxygen, he’s my crown. He’s everything to me, he’s the reason why I live, the reason I exist.’

Joel also told Sky News: ‘I told a police officer that my son was missing, please help me find him, and she said… if you can’t find your son, how do you expect police officers to find your son for you? I was expecting assurance. My son was missing and it broke my heart.’

Detective Chief Inspector Nicki Beecher, from the Area West Public Protection Unit, said: ‘Our officers are continuing to work around the clock to locate Richard and bring him home to his worried family.’

He added: ‘We are keen to speak with anyone who may have been around Ladbroke Grove at the time of Richard’s last known sighting as captured above – you might be able to help us trace his next steps.’

Those with you any information about the disappearance of Richard Okorogheye are advised to contact police on 101 quoting 21MIS008134.