Met Police Review Leaked Video Of Downing Street Staff Discussing Christmas Party
The Metropolitan Police is reportedly reviewing a ‘damning’ leaked video suggesting a party took place at Downing Street last Christmas that broke regulations.
The leaked footage – said to have been taken on December 22, 2020 – showed Boris Johnson’s former spokesperson Allegra Stratton making jokes about a meeting that was ‘not socially distanced’.
While Stratton claimed it was a ‘business meeting,’ reports alleged that on December 18, 2020, around 40-50 people gathered inside Downing Street for a ‘boozy’ affair.
The Met Police has now stated it’s ‘aware’ of such a recording and that it will ‘form part of [its] considerations’.
While Johnson has maintained that ‘all guidelines were observed,’ UK Editor for ITV Paul Brand shared a screenshot of a statement allegedly from the Met Police via his Twitter.
It read:
We are aware of footage obtained by ITV News relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at a Government building in December 2020.
It is our policy not to routinely investigate retrospective breaches of the Covid 10 regulations, however the footage will form part of our considerations.
According to Stratton, who can be seen at the podium joking with senior advisor to the prime minister, Ed Oldfield, the event ‘wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine’.
However, she then changed her tune, and claimed it wasn’t a social event at all but that the ‘fictional party was a business meeting’.
The Labour Party took to Twitter and declared it was ‘one rule’ for Johnson and his party, and ‘one rule for everyone else’.
While Westminster leader of the Scottish National Party, Ian Blackford, called the video ‘damning’ and left Johnson with ‘a lot to answer for’.
In Blackford’s view, if the footage proves a party has taken place, then Johnson ‘must remove himself from office immediately‘.
Both the PM and other staff have denied any wrongdoing, with his spokesperson earlier denying such party took place at all.
