Met Police Reviewing Prince Andrew Allegations, Commissioner Confirms

PA Images

The Met Police will review allegations of sexual assault against Prince Andrew, the commissioner has confirmed.

It comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed in the US, accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to one of her lawyers. Giuffre also says she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted paedophile and financier.

Dame Cressida Dick confirmed police will be conducting a review of the case – however, there’s no formal investigation taking place at the time of writing.

‘No one is above the law. It’s been reviewed twice before, we’ve worked closely with the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), we are of course open to working with authorities overseas, we will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything within the law obviously,’ the commissioner told LBC.

‘As a result of what’s going on, I’ve asked my team to have another look at the material. Is there evidence of a crime, is this the right jurisdiction for this to be dealt with and is the person against whom the crime is alleged still alive? We have concluded that there is no investigation for us to open and we haven’t,’ Dick continued.

‘We have taken advice from the Crown Prosecution Service… and I am clear that that was… the right decision. I’m aware that currently there is a lot more commentary in the media and the apparent civil court case going on in America and we will again review our position,’ she added.

Prince Andrew has previously denied the claims. ‘I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened,’ he told the BBC’s Newsnight, adding that he had ‘no recollection’ of meeting her and that ‘a number of things’ are supposedly false in her account.

BBC

Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies told Sky News that Prince Andrew will be forced to answer questions regarding the allegations. ‘The court process now is going to compel him. If he were to try to ignore the court the way he’s ignored us, there would be a default judgment entered against them,’ he said.

‘That could be enforced in the United States or in England or elsewhere in the world. So I don’t think he’s going to ignore the court. And as a result, he’s going to be held to account,’ Boies added.