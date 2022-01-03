unilad
Met Police’s ‘Horribly Invasive’ Random Drug Swab Video Sparks Outrage Online

by : Shola Lee on : 03 Jan 2022 13:13
Met Police's 'Horribly Invasive' Random Drug Swab Video Sparks Outrage Online@metpolice/Twitter

The Metropolitan Police have come under fire after posting footage of officers carrying out invasive drug swabs.

In a new tweet, the Met Police shared a clip of officers performing tests on members of the public in Shoreditch, east London.

While the force said that the tests helped ensure that ‘the night time economy’ is safe, many spoke out against the testing, questioning if the procedure was even legal.

The video shows police officers approaching members of the public, talking to them and swabbing them.

In response to the post, many people including journalists and politicians questioned why the swabs were being carried out.

Max Daly, global drugs editor for VICE World News, questioned the legality of officers asking people to do a drug swab for no reason.

He wrote:

This doesn’t look very legal. If a police officer asks you to do a drug swab for no reason, just refuse.

Caroline Russell, a member of the London Assembly, also weighed in on the discussion.

Russell questioned:

Apart from whether this is even legal and the clear risks of disproportionality in application, how exactly does this pantomime reduce drug harm in the night time economy?

The clip hasn’t helped the Met’s reputation, which has taken a battering over the past year. In October last year, a Met Police officer was charged with multiple child sex offences, while two others were jailed in early December 2021 for sharing photos from the scene of the murder of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.

