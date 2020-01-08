Metallica Pledges $750,000 To Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts

We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria. The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking.

Please join us and do whatever you can to assist as we, along with our @allwithinmyhandsfoundation, are pledging A$750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid in the relief efforts.