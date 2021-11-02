Metropolitan Police Officers Plead Guilty Over Murder Scene Images Shared On WhatsApp

PA Images

Two Metropolitan Police officers have pleaded guilty to misconduct after sharing images taken at the scene of two sisters’ deaths.

Nicole Smallman, 27, and her sister Bibaa Henry, 46, were found stabbed to death in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, on June 6 last year.

Advert 10

Images from the crime scene of the two murdered women were shared by PC Deniz Jaffer, 48, and PC Jamie Lewis, 33, via a WhatsApp group.

The pair admitted to misconduct in a public office at a plea hearing held at the Old Bailey.

Alamy

The women were found hidden in the bushes, near where they had been celebrating Henry’s birthday in north-west London.

Advert 10

Henry, a senior social worker, had been stabbed eight times, while Smallman, a photographer, had been stabbed 28 times, in what was branded as a ‘frenzied and relentless’ assault.

In July, 19-year-old Danyel Hussain Hussein was found guilty of two counts of murder and possession of a knife in July. In sentencing, However, because he is currently under the age of 21, Mrs Justice Whipple was unable to give him a whole life order for his crimes, despite calling the incident ‘the most harrowing’ of cases’.

PA Images

Jaffer, from Hornchurch, east London, and Lewis, from Colchester, Essex, had been guarding the scene in June 2020 after the bodies were discovered. They have both since been suspended from duty.

Advert 10

Hussein reportedly believed that he carried the murders out as part of a pact with ‘the devil’ to perform ‘a minimum of six sacrifices every six months for as long as [he was] free and physically capable’.

He was referred to Britain’s counter-extremism programme in 2017, however he was discharged a year later due to the concerns that he was vulnerable to radicalisation and violent extremism being dismissed.

It was after his release he is reported as having become ‘fascinated by demons’.

PA Images

Advert 10

The 19-year-old denies any roles in the murders and any pacts made with demons, despite a hand-written note suggesting otherwise.

Hussein has since been sentenced to life, with a minimum of 35 years in prison.