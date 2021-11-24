Metropolitan Police Officers Sacked For Sharing WhatsApp Photos Of Murdered Sisters

PA Images

Two Metropolitan Police Officers have been sacked after sharing ‘shameful’ crime scene photos of murdered sisters, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.

PC Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, referred to the two women as ‘dead birds’ in WhatsApp messages, while sharing unauthorised images of their bodies.

The two disgraced officers were sent to Wembley’s Fryent Country Park in the early hours of June 8, 2020, after the bodies of Nicole and Bibaa were discovered, having been sent to guard the crime scene.

It’s understood that Jaffer and Lewis left the cordon they had been instructed to guard, before taking photos of the bodies. PC Helen Tierney told the hearing that, ‘neither of them had authority or a policing purpose to do so’.

PC Tierney stated that Lewis sent a WhatsApp message which read, ‘Unfortunately I’m sat next to two dead birds with stab wounds’. Jaffer then sent a similarly worded message to a WhatsApp group, stating, ‘I’m here now I’ll try to take pictures of the dead birds’.

As reported by BBC News, both Jaffer and Lewis have been officially sacked following the tribunal, and have both been barred from policing going forward.

They will be sentenced on December 6 for misconduct in a public office, and have previously been warned they will face ‘lengthy’ sentences.

Lewis is said to have denied ‘with confidence’ having taken any pictures of the bodies after he was initially arrested and questioned. However, the photographs were later found on his phone.

It has now been ruled that Lewis and Jaffer had breached six established police standards through their actions, a list which includes confidentiality, honesty and integrity, and authority, respect and courtesy.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball, who chaired the hearing, said:

This was hurtful, dishonest and unprofessional behaviour of the utmost seriousness. I am sorry that our officers behaved in such a hurtful, disrespectful and criminal way. Their actions are shameful.

It’s understood that Jaffer resigned from his position as a police officer on 18 August 2021, while Lewis stayed on as a serving officer.

Neither of the men attended the hearing, instead writing a joint letter to Ball who stated that ‘no response or explanation’ for their actions had been given.

This hearing comes a month after Danyal Hussein, the teenager who murdered the two sisters, was given a life sentence with a minimum of 35 years in prison.