Mexican Family Kicked Out Of Pool For Playing Spanish Music

@esposatoxica/TikTok

A leisure centre in North Carolina is receiving backlash after its owner allegedly tried to kick a Mexican family out of its pool for playing Spanish music.

Flex Fitness and Recreation Center in Hendersonville, NC is facing claims of racial discrimination after a viral TikTok showed a woman claiming that her family had been targeted and had security called on them because they were playing foreign-language music.

In the video, the woman can be heard speaking to a police officer who had apparently been sent to ask them to leave. According to a translation, the woman tells the cop ‘it hurts me to see the inequality and racism. I will explain to you what happened, and we will leave because I understand your job; you’re an employee.’

@esposatoxica/TikTok

She then goes on to explain that despite other customers playing English music, a white woman had complained to staff about the family playing Spanish music, saying that the owner then ‘came with a bad attitude and disconnected our speaker and tried to take it with her.’

‘You know why she called you? Because I told [the owner] ‘you’re not a businesswoman. You’re not intellectual because we are paying customers.’ She should’ve come to us like you did, and said ‘please turn off your music.’ But no, she came with an attitude and forcibly disconnected our speakers,’ she told the officer, before saying that while she’d agree to leave because she respected the officer, she planned to take the owner of the leisure centre to court.

Bianca Emma Figueroa, who filmed the incident and posted it to TikTok, went on to explain that a white woman had falsely accused the family of being ‘belligerently drunk’ and ‘cussing everyone out,’ when in fact the video showed a ‘very respectful Mexican women defending themselves for a service they paid for.’

Figueroa’s video has since received more than 6.8 million views on TikTok, and has led to a campaign to get one back on the leisure centre, with viewers urging people to help by ‘review bombing’ their Yelp and Google review pages.

The campaign has caught fire, with hundreds of people leaving one-star reviews and tongue-in-cheek comments claiming they too were kicked out for ridiculous reasons.

‘Owner slammed me on the floor for thinking in Spanish and demanded I bow down to her for being white, can’t believe it!!’ one person wrote, while another commented ‘got kicked out for not wearing crocs and swimming in Spanish’

Another used Google’s ‘Question & Answer’ feature to ask ‘how white do I have to be to enter and play music?’

Flex Fitness hasn’t commented on the incident.

