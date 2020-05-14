Mexican Police Seize Gold Assault Rifle From Cartel Boss Of Women With Moustaches Gang

Mexican Police Seize Gold Machine Gun From Cartel Boss Of Women With Moustaches Gang Newsflash/SSP Puebla

Police in Mexico seized a gun covered with gold and fake jewels while targeting a gang known as ‘The Women With Moustaches’.

There is little information about the criminal cartel, though police know it operates in the city of Tehuacan, in the central Mexican state of Puebla, and that it is responsible for numerous killings.

Officers targeted Las Bigotonas, aka The Women With Moustaches, during a recent operation that saw them successfully arrest Victor Ivan N, who goes by the alias El Yori.

Police seize drugs and golden gun from gang in Mexico Newsflash/SSP Puebla

Ivan N is the alleged boss of the gang, and according to police it is responsible for organising robbery, drug smuggling, and weapons trafficking. The suspect has also been linked to several homicide cases.

During the arrest, police seized the lightweight AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, which was gold-plated and covered with fake diamonds.

Golden gun seized by police Newsflash/SSP Puebla

Some social media users expressed their awe at the weapon after pictures of the flashy gun were shared online, with one impressed person writing: ‘Omg, it looks like a weapon from Call of Duty.’

Others expressed interest in getting their hands on the gun themselves, as one commented:

This weapon should be auctioned, and please let me know the date, cool weapon.

A third social media user wrote:

I am a collector, do you know if that weapon will be sold or will it be kept in storage?

Drugs seized by Mexican police Newsflash/SSP Puebla

Alongside the gun, arresting officers also allegedly seized 38 doses of crystal meth, with images showing the apparent drug split between numerous sealed bags.

Female criminals and gangs are considered a growing phenomenon in Mexico, and earlier this year police shot and killed the female leader of a notorious Mexican cartel.

Maria Guadalupe Lopez Esquivel, who went by the alias La Catrina, was suspected of being one of the leading figures of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel at just 21 years old.

Police killed leader of Mexican gang Newsflash

She is believed to have been responsible for managing a team of cartel hitmen, and regularly shared social media posts showing off dangerous weapons, one of which was another golden assault rifle.

On January 10, police carried out a raid in the municipality of Aguililla, during which Esquivel was shot in the neck.

Leader of Mexican gang posing with golden gun Newsflash

Police have not stated what will happen to the golden assault rifle seized during the latest raid, though it goes without saying the weapon should not be considered a novelty.

It is unclear if Ivan N has been charged following the arrest.