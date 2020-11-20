Mexican Senate Officially Legalises Weed In Historic Vote Pixabay/PA Images

Mexico could become the third country in the world to legalise marijuana, after the Senate approved a landmark bill on Thursday, November 19.

If the drug is decriminalised in Mexico, it could open the door to the largest legal cannabis market in the world.

The reform would allow people to carry up to 28 grams of weed on them at any given time, as well as allowing them to grow as many as four plants at home.

Pixabay

Meanwhile, retailers would be permitted to sell the drug to adults, as long as it abides by maximum levels of psychoactive ingredients. Children would, of course, still be prohibited from using or selling the drug.

The legislation was approved in a landmark vote with 82 to 18 voting in favour, and the bill is now being rushed for final approval before the current congressional session comes to a close next month, as per Reuters.

It still needs to be approved by the lower house in Congress in order for the bill to become legislation, but it seems likely it could become law before Christmas.

Mexican Senate Officially Legalises Weed In Historic Vote PA Images

In 2017, lawmakers legalised the use of cannabis for medical use in Mexico, before the Supreme Court ruled that recreational use of the drug should also be allowed one year later.

The legalisation of marijuana could ‘improve living conditions’ and help the ‘reduction of crime linked to drug trafficking’, according to those in favour of the bill. Meanwhile, it’s hoped that the new law would go some way towards reforming the country, where 100,000 lives have been lost to drug cartel violence in recent years.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to discussing drug matters. He has neither pushed the cannabis legislation or opposed it, while senior members in his cabinet, such as Interior Minister Olga Sanchez, have publicly called for change in the way the country regulates its drug problems.

Mexican Senate Officially Legalises Weed In Historic Vote PA Images

The Morena party, which is politically left-wing and currently in power in Mexico, has backed the legislation reform. Given that the party has a majority in both chambers in Congress, it’s highly likely that the legislation will be pushed through once it reaches the lower house.

Should the legislation go ahead, the Central American country could be set to make a great sum of money out of it, as numerous international cannabis companies have registered an interest in working with the Mexican legal market.

