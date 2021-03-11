Mexico Passes Bill To Legalise Marijuana, Set To Become World’s Largest Cannabis Market

PA Images

Mexico is set to become the world’s largest legal marijuana market after lawmakers voted to legalise recreational use of the drug.

After decades of violent drug wars, lawmakers in the country’s lower house voted 316 to 129, in favour of legalising cannabis on Wednesday evening, March 10.

The landmark bill comes a little more than two years after Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled that banning recreational use of marijuana was unconstitutional.

PA Images

After passing the lower chamber, the bill must now be approved by the Senate, before it is passed onto President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has already expressed his support.

If the bill is passed into law, it will mean that adults in Mexico can freely smoke cannabis, as well as having the right to grow a small number of marijuana plants at home with a permit.

In terms of business, the government will grant licenses to cannabis producers to be able to grow and sell the plant for recreational purposes.

Pixabay

‘Today we are in a historic moment. With this, the false belief that cannabis is part of Mexico’s serious public health problems is left behind,’ said Simey Olvera, a lawmaker from López Obrador’s Morena party, as per The New York Times.

However, as the vote in the lower chamber proves, not everyone is in support of legalising the drug for personal use, with critics claiming it’s unlikely to have much of an effect in waging the war against drug cartel violence.

One such critic is Damián Zepeda Vidales, a senator for the National Action Party, who has been vocal in his stance against the bill.

‘It’s a political fad. It’s a matter for politicians, for an elite that’s now empowered in Congress and in government that wants to impose a way of life on society,’ he said.

PA Images

These thoughts are echoed by Falko Ernst, senior Mexico analyst for the International Crisis Group, who says people shouldn’t ‘overestimate the power’ of the bill, adding that it will not ‘substantially change the dynamics and drivers of lethal conflict in Mexico.’

If the bill is passed, it will be one of just a few American countries that has chosen to legalise recreational use of marijuana. Other countries to have already taken the leap in the Americas include Canada and Uruguay.

However, Democratic senators in the US have vowed to pass a bill putting an end to the federal prohibition of cannabis sometime this year.