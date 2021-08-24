Mexico’s Notorious Cartel Leader ‘The Godfather’ May Soon Be Freed From Prison

CineMovie/YouTube/Noticias Telemundo

Mexican cartel kingpin Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo may be released from prison as his health deteriorates, the country’s president has said.

Gallardo has served more than 30 years behind bars since being arrested in 1989 for his involvement in the torture and murder of US Drug Enforcement Agency agent Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena.

Also known as ‘The Godfather’ for his role as the leader of the powerful Guadalajara cartel, Gallardo appeared on television for the first time since his arrest in an interview on Mexican television network Telemundo, leaving viewers shocked by his frailty and poor health.

Telemundo

Now 75, the once all-powerful cartel boss is reportedly wheelchair-bound, deaf and partially blind, leading Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador to say he would consider including him in his plans to release thousands of elderly inmates from Mexican prisons ‘if it is justified.’

In his interview, Gallardo said he was not attempting to secure an early release and also denied involvement in Camarena’s murder, claiming he did not know the two other cartel members – Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca – who were also imprisoned in relation to his death.

The rise of the Guadalajara cartel and its role in Camarena’s murder was recently the subject of the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico, with Diego Luna starring as Gallardo and Michael Pena portraying Camarena.

Following the news of Gallardo’s interview and potential arrest, Camarena’s former colleague, retired DEA Agent Mike Vigil, told VICE that the Mexican president appeared ‘protective’ of the cartels, saying the release of the kingpin would be a ‘significant injustice.’

US DEA

He said:

Félix Gallardo is still alive. Kiki Camarena is not, and he was killed as a young man. As far as I’m concerned, an individual like Félix Gallardo does not deserve to see daylight again. This is a man who had a very violent, very omnipotent drug trafficking organization that killed many, many individuals in Mexico.

Vigil also warned that releasing Gallardo would put even more strain on the relationship between Mexico and the US when it comes to tackling drug trafficking, saying ‘we’ve had major problems in the past with Mexican-U.S. bilateral working relationships in terms of counter-narcotics.’

Gallardo’s release would mean all three men convicted of Camarena’s murder would no longer be in prison, with Quintero released in 2013 and Fonseca currently serving out his sentence under house arrest.