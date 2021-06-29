Mexico’s Top Court Decriminalises Recreational Marijuana Use

Rob Young/Flickr/PA Images

Recreational marijuana use has officially been decriminalised for adults in Mexico.

The country’s supreme court made the ruling yesterday, June 28, where it was decided that prohibiting the personal consumption and home cultivation of weed was unconstitutional.

Adult residents wanting to grow and consume their own cannabis will now be able to apply for a permit from the health secretariat to allow them to do so.

PA Images

While some usage of the drug has been decriminalised, people can still be prosecuted for having more than five grams of marijuana on them or for selling it, The Guardian reports.

Court president Arturo Zaldivar described yesterday’s vote as ‘a historic day for liberties’.

Zara Snapp, co-founder of Instituto RIA, added:

This is a step forward for the rights of cannabis users, but there’s still work to be done in congress to be able to regulate the market in a socially just way.

The vote took place in the wake of Mexico‘s Congress taking its time in passing legislation that would legalise cannabis. The highest court set a deadline of April 30 for the legislation to come into force, but Congress failed to meet this.

PA

The legislation was first passed in March of this year after months of deliberations, and has been waiting for approval from the Senate ever since.

According to AFP, the Senate has threatened to postpone further decisions on the bill until September.

The decriminalisation of cannabis comes in a bid to tackle the country’s ongoing drug-related violence and its illegal drugs trade.