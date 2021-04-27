MI6 Is Spying On Biggest Polluters To Make Sure They Stick To Climate Change Promises
MI6, the UK’s foreign intelligence agency, has begun monitoring international countries to make sure they keep their promises on reducing carbon emissions, the chief of the Secret Intelligence Service has revealed.
It’s not quite James Bond, but tackling pollution is fast becoming one of MI6’s biggest priorities, according to the agency chief.
Speaking to Times Radio, Richard Moore – also known as ‘C’ – explained that MI6 views climate change as the ‘foremost international foreign policy agenda item for this country and for the planet’, and that the agency’s work to monitor the world’s largest polluters would help make sure that everyone was ‘playing fair’ when it comes to upholding green pledges.
He said:
Where people sign up to commitments on climate change, it is perhaps our job to make sure that actually what they are really doing reflects what they have signed up to.
On climate change, where you need everyone to come on board and to play fair, then occasionally just check to make sure they are.
British secret agents are reportedly keeping tabs on countries with the largest carbon footprints to ‘verify’ whether or not they are sticking to commitments made under the Paris Climate Agreement and other international climate summits, in what Moore has referred to as ‘green spying’.
The revelation comes days after US President Joe Biden warned world leaders that Earth was entering a ‘decisive decade’ in the fight against climate change. Speaking at a virtual UN summit, Biden said ‘the signs are unmistakable, the science is undeniable, and the cost of inaction keeps mounting’.
MI6’s work forms part of the UK’s efforts to lead the way on climate action as the country prepares to host the global COP26 climate summit later this year. Last week, the UK government unveiled its latest set of ambitious climate targets, and urged the international community to take ‘bold action’ to prevent the ‘catastrophic’ effects of global warming.
However, while the UK and the US have made renewed pledges to cut their own emissions, India and China, the world’s largest two emitters, have failed to commit to further action, per the BBC. Moore told Times Radio that China in particular was set to be a focus point for MI6’s ‘green spying’ campaign.
Moore’s comments were made during what The Telegraph reports to be the first ever broadcast interview given by a serving head of the Secret Intelligence Service.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Climate Change, Now