Mia Khalifa Filmed ‘Using Face Mask To Pick Up Dog Poo, Then Putting It On Her Face’

Jam Press

Mia Khalifa has seemingly been filmed using a face mask to pick up dog poo, and then put it on her face.

In a TikTok, filmed by US producer Benny Blanco, the former adult star is seen walking her dog, before she stops and removes her face mask.

Bending down, she appears to pick up her pet’s poo. After discarding the poo into a nearby bin, she puts the mask back on her face. Gross.

Watch the full video here:

The video, which is captioned: ‘I just saw @miakhalifa put poop on her face’ has already garnered more than 8 million views.

Khalifa has since reacted to the video, saying ‘at least I’m not an anti-masker’.

In a separate TikTok video on her own page, Khalifa told viewers: ‘I just got back from travelling and I have to walk my dog so, safety first, everyone has to wear a mask.’

She then pans the camera to her dog, showing the pet wearing a tiny mask.

Jam Press

Some users on social media have claimed that the incident was staged.

‘So you just randomly record knowing what about to happen? Lmao staged,’ one person said.

However, one comment left on her video said: ‘Guys this is real. In her latest TikTok she is wearing the exact same outfit and admitted to a few people in the comments who asked if she did this.’

‘I mean at least she’s cleaning it,’ someone added.

