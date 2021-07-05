Miami Building That Collapsed Has Been Demolished, 121 People Still Missing

PA Images

The remaining section of the Miami building that collapsed in June leaving hundreds of people missing has been demolished over concerns for the safety of emergency workers searching for survivors.

The Champlain Towers South structure was brought down in a controlled demolition on Sunday night, July 4, after concerns were raised over an incoming tropical storm which threatened to cause further damage to the site, where 121 people are still missing.

‘I feel relief because this building was unstable. The building was hampering our search efforts,’ Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, per the BBC. Cava added that by demolishing the building, emergency workers hoped to gain access to parts of the rubble that had previously been inaccessible, allowing them to search for voids which may contain survivors of the collapse.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the demolition would allow as much as ‘a third’ more rubble to be searched by rescue crews. 24 people have been confirmed dead in the collapse, with no survivors found since the early hours immediately after the disaster.

Residents in the remaining part of the tower block were evacuated following the partial collapse on June 24, and were not allowed to re-enter their apartments to remove their possessions ahead of the demolition. In a press conference, Mayor Cava said crews had used thermal imaging cameras to make sure there were no pets inside the building, but acknowledged that many of the residents had ‘left their entire lives behind.’

Tropical Storm Elsa is due to hit Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday, with officials saying the risk of falling debris meant it would be unsafe for rescue workers to continue searching the rubble during the storm unless the demolition took place.

It is currently unclear what caused the 40-year-old Champlain Towers south structure to collapse. Although, according to the BBC, a 2018 inspection warned of ‘major’ flaws in the original design.