Miami Mayor Says Bombing Cuba Is ‘An Option That Needs To Be Explored’

PA Images

Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez has suggested air strikes on Cuba should be ‘on the table’ as conservative calls for US intervention grow amid widespread protests in the country.

During on appearance on Fox News, the Republican drew comparisons between the current situation in Cuba and past actions taken by the United States to overthrow foreign regimes, including a bombing campaign conducted by the US military in Kosovo in 1999.

PA Images

In response to a question from host Martha MacCallum as to whether he was suggesting a similar approach should be taken in Cuba, Suarez said, ‘What I’m suggesting is that option is one that has to be explored and cannot be just simply discarded as an option that is not on the table.’

He added that there were a ‘variety of ways’ the military could intervene in Cuba, and that air strikes were one of ‘a variety of other options that can be discussed’.

Suarez has since denied explicitly calling for Cuba to be bombed, but repeated his call for some form of military intervention, telling Newsweek:

I never suggested bombing Cuba. What I’ve been saying is that for the first time in decades, we see the Cuban people on the streets demanding freedom. We have the moral obligation of standing with them. And that means that the United States needs to intervene. It is a matter of national security to us. I don’t understand why is it so controversial now to explore the possibility.

PA Images

Protests over food and medicine shortages have been occurring in more than 45 cities across Cuba, in what are understood to be the largest demonstrations in the country in almost three decades. According to NBC, the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of economic reform has contributed to the worst economic crisis in the country in 30 years, but the Cuban government say that the shortages are the result of a decades-long US trade embargo, which has been repeatedly condemned by the UN General Assembly.

In the US, calls for intervention have grown, with thousands of Cuban Americans in cities like Miami having taken to the streets in solidarity with protestors.

In a statement on Monday, July 12, President Joe Biden said that the US would ‘stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime’.