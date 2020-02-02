Miami Teen Refused College Scholarship Promised To Her In Kindergarten

Legally, this is really tricky, because the contract is not clear, and there is wiggle room for both sides. The foundation has a strong argument, because after Ynette moved, she did not go to any of their programs, and Zondra said she only contacted them every year or two.

But favouring Ynette is that she got great grades, did volunteer work and became the kind of student the scholarship was created for. That’s why both sides have a good argument, and legally, it’s a tough call.

I Have a Dream is apparently a wonderful foundation, but no matter how charitable you are, your contract with the recipients has to be clear and concise.

They can say Ynette and her mother did not follow their rules, but if Zondra went to small claims court and sued, a judge might look at the vagueness of the contract and rule in Ynette’s favour.