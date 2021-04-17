Miami Woman Charged With Allegedly Threatening To Kill Kamala Harris

WSVN/PA Images

A woman from Miami has been charged with allegedly threatening to kill Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris.

Niviane Petit Phelps reportedly made the threats to her husband, who is currently serving time in Wakulla Correctional Institution, over a media sharing platform that allows inmates to communicate with friends and family.

It was on a number of video calls, which took place between February 13 and February 18, that officials claim Phelps ranted about her hatred for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, going on to make a number of comments about killing Harris.

‘Niviane Petit Phelps knowingly and willfully made threats to kill and inflict bodily harm upon the Vice President of the United States in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 871,’ reads the complaint, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, as per CNN.

According to the publication, the threats were first reported to Special Agent David Ballenger on March 3, and the videos and photographs sent from Phelps to her husband were obtained by the authorities.

‘The videos (that are of relevance to this investigation) generally depict Phelps complaining and speaking angrily to the camera about her hatred for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others,’ the complaint continues.

‘However, in these videos, Phelps also made statements about killing Vice President Harris.’

In one of the videos, Phelps is alleged to have said, ‘Kamala Harris, you are going to die. Your days are numbered already.’

Another video is reported to show her saying, ‘I’m going to the gun range. I swear to God, today is your day you’re going to die. 50 days from today, mark this day down.’ She was pictured just two days at a gun range.

Following her arrest, Phelp is said to have told the authorities she had been angry about Harris becoming vice president, and that she doesn’t believe she is really ‘Black’.